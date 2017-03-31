Coroner: Clinton woman killed when car and train collide

A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
Firefighters with the City of Easley Fire Department were on scene of a fatal house fire early Sunday morning.More >
An Upstate man is behind bars on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating an officer.More >
One person is dead after a car crashed into a creek, according to the Greenville County Coroner.More >
EMS said a victim has died after drowning at Lake James in McDowell County on Saturday.More >
Troopers confirmed that a chase ended in a crash in Greenville Saturday night.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
Starting July 1, the South Carolina gas tax will take effect, and you’re going to notice at the pump, DMV, and when purchasing a new car.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
Williamston Celebration of Freedom. (7/1/17)More >
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
The South Carolina Search & Rescue Dog Association released photos of its dog teams which recently gained national certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association.More >
Asheville Tourists become 'Hippies' to take on Greenville Drive. (6/29/17)More >
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-85 in Spartanburg County led to a diesel fuel spill.More >
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday along Haywood Road for an expanded Saskatoon restaurant and event center.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
