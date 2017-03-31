Coroner: Clinton woman killed when car and train collide

The train was stopped on the tracks for several hours after the crash (FOX Carolina/ March 31, 2017)

A Clinton woman died after her car collided with a train on Highway 76 in Clinton late Thursday night, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at the tracks near Thornwell Street.

Police said they believe the driver was trying to beat the train and crossed over the tracks even though the red warning lights were activated. The vehicle was then struck by the train.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the driver, Cynthia Denise Alexander, 47, of Palmetto Street, was pronounced dead just after midnight on Friday.

