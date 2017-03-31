Police: Man charged after series of crimes that ended in arson - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged after series of crimes that ended in arson

Barry Garrett (Source: OCSO) Barry Garrett (Source: OCSO)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said a house fire in Seneca Thursday was ruled an arson, and the suspect was also involved in a slew of other crimes before setting the fire.

Police said Barry Steven Garrett Jr. broke into a house, several cars, and an outbuilding on East Main Street and stole items from victims.

Garrett is then accused of setting a fire in a vacant house on Sherard Street.

Police arrested Garrett and charged him with Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Breaking Into a Motor Vehicle, Simple Larceny, and Arson 2nd Degree.  

Police said Garrett may face additional charged for incidents in Oconee County.

