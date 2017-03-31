School district: Student seen with weapon on school bus in video

Greenwood District 52 and the Ninety Six Police Department are investigating after school district officials said a student threatened to bring a gun to school and was seen on a school bus with a weapon.

Assistant Superintendent Wally Hall said the investigation began Thursday at Edgewood Middle School.

“During the morning students brought to the attention of the middle school administration and the school resource officer that a middle school student had made threats about bringing a weapon to school,” Hall stated.

The student was isolated and was not found with a weapon.

Wall said that two other students came forward later in the day and told officials that the student had shown a weapon to them Wednesday on the school bus.

“This information was received by school officials and later verified from bus camera video after dismissal on Thursday,” Hall said. “Wednesday’s bus video footage did reveal some type of weapon in the student’s possession on the bus.”

Police are investigating to determine the type of weapon seen in the video.

“The student will not return to school premises until the results of a disciplinary hearing are determined,” Hall said.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman arrested for sex offenses involving minor she met while volunteering at church

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.