US Attorney: SC man arrested after FBI determined he was trying

US Attorney: SC man arrested after FBI determined he was trying to join ISIS

Posted: Updated:
Zakaryia Abdin (Courtesy: Charleston County Detention Center) Zakaryia Abdin (Courtesy: Charleston County Detention Center)
CHARLESTON, SC

The US Attorney’s Office said Friday a South Carolina man was arrested after the FBI determined he was trying to join the ISIS.

FBI agents arrested Zakaryia Abdin, 18, of Ladson, at the Charleston International Airport on Thursday night after he boarded an outbound flight.

Federal officials said Abdin was attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and travel overseas to join the terrorist organization.

