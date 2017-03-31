Deputies investigating after profanities etched into church wind - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating after profanities etched into church windows

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after profanities were etched into the windows of a church.

Deputies said they were called to Westgate Freewill Baptist Church on Blackstock Road Thursday after church officials discovered the vandalism.

Surveillance video showed a woman damaging the windows with an unknown object. Deputies said they found a small piece of concrete near the vandalized windows.

The suspect has not been identified.

