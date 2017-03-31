Deputies: Church volunteer arrested for sex acts with 14-year-old

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit has arrested a 33-year-old Taylors woman on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving minors, according to deputies.

Deputies said they began investigating in late December after receiving a tip that Olivia Leigh Weatherly may have had sexual contact with a minor.

The investigation revealed that Weatherly met the victim at Pebble Creek Baptist Church, where she was a volunteer.

Deputies said Friday that investigators learned Weatherly and the victim engaged in multiple sexual acts on at least one occasion, over a one-year period.

The victim was 14-year-old at the time and at least one sexual encounter took place in the back of Weatherly's car, arrest warrants state.

Weatherly was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. She was released from jail on a $40,000 bond.

Pebble Creek Baptist released the following statement on the case:

We are shocked and grieved by the serious allegations against one of our members. When we learned of these accusations, we immediately informed the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. As far as we know, these alleged incidents occurred away from church facilities and activities. We require our volunteers who work with minors to undergo a background check before they may serve. We are praying for the alleged victim, the accused, and their families as they undergo a painful process. We ask you to join us in prayer for these families and respect their privacy during this difficult time. Mark Bordeaux, Pastor

