Duke Energy reporting more than 1,000 outages in Spartanburg County

Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,000 power outages in Spartanburg Friday afternoon.

The outages were first reported just after noon in an area along Business 85 at I-85 and US 221.

The Highway Patrol also reported a crash on US 221 at Maple Tree Lane around the same time.

A viewer reported that a car knocked down a utility pole in that crash.

As of 2 p.m. 1,204 power outages were being reported on the Duke Energy Outage Map

MORE: Woman hit, killed by her own vehicle in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.