Duke Energy reporting more than 1,000 outages in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,000 power outages in Spartanburg Friday afternoon.

The outages were first reported just after noon in an area along Business 85 at I-85 and US 221.

The Highway Patrol also reported a crash on US 221 at Maple Tree Lane around the same time.

A viewer reported that a car knocked down a utility pole in that crash.

As of 2 p.m. 1,204 power outages were being reported on the Duke Energy Outage Map

