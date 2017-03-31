Gorgeous weekend ahead, storms return next week

There’s no better way to describe this weekend than “perfect.”

After a chilly morning in the 40s, highs this afternoon will hit the upper 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate with mostly sunny skies and a steady northwest wind at 5-15 miles per hour with slightly higher winds in the mountains.

Tonight’s lows will be in the lower to middle 40s which will warm back up to the lower and middle 70s for all tomorrow afternoon.

A new work week ushers in a new weather system which will move in from the west and cause scattered rain and thunderstorms with the small possibility of a few becoming strong to severe Monday afternoon.

All of that should exit by Tuesday and leave a couple of warm days in the 70s to near 80 in the Upstate ahead of our next weather-maker which will bring more rain and storms to the area on Thursday.

Cooler air will make its way back in behind it and bring our highs back down to the 60s for the remainder of next week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.