Troopers responding to overturned vehicle in Greenville Co.

Overturned car on Southchase Boulevard (Source: Tiffany Davis)
Firefighters respond to rollover crash (Source: Tiffany Davis) Firefighters respond to rollover crash (Source: Tiffany Davis)
Troopers were called to the scene of a rollover crash near Fountain Inn on Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 2:40 p.m. on Southchase Boulevard near North Nelson Drive.

Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash.

A witness shared photos of an overturned car at the scene.

