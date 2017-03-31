Nearly 500 without power near White Horse Road after crash

Crews work to repair outage on White Horse Road (Mar. 31, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Firefighters respond to crash on White Horse Road (Source: iWitness)

A crash and power outage were reported along White Horse Road on Friday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a crash was reportedly at White Horse Road and West Blue Ridge Drive at 3:17 p.m.

Two minutes later, Duke Energy received reports of an outage in the same area impacting more than 430 customers.

The official cause of the outage has not yet been released.

