Troopers: Six injured, roadway blocked after Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said six people were injured in a crash on Friday.

The two-vehicle collision was reported on U.S. 221 near Southport Road just after 3:15 p.m. The roadway is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

Troopers said six people were injured in the collision. One victim was reportedly entrapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.

