Deputies locate missing Anderson Co. woman

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a missing woman was located on Friday.

Deputies said 73-year-old Mary Hooper was reported missing in the area of Dobbins Bridge Road.

K-9 tracking teams were called in to assist in the search.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies said Hooper had been located in Abbeville County and was safe.

