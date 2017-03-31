KFC, loved ones react after manager fatally shot during possible attempted robbery

Troopers said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County on Saturday.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
Grammy award winner Adele says she's heartbroken after being forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London's Wembley Stadium.More >
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July? Here's where events are being held to celebrate Independence Day.More >
An Upstate man is behind bars on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating an officer.More >
A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise.More >
Firefighters with the City of Easley Fire Department were on scene of a fatal house fire early Sunday morning.More >
A clipping from a newspaper, which dates back to the 80s, reports that an alligator fell from the sky in a thunderstorm.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
Kevin Orzech is left remembering June 18, the day he would have to say goodbye to his niece after a fatal car accident in Pickens County.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
The South Carolina Search & Rescue Dog Association released photos of its dog teams which recently gained national certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association.More >
Asheville Tourists become 'Hippies' to take on Greenville Drive. (6/29/17)More >
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-85 in Spartanburg County led to a diesel fuel spill.More >
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday along Haywood Road for an expanded Saskatoon restaurant and event center.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
