KFC, loved ones react after manager fatally shot during possible attempted robbery

Spartanburg police confirmed they are investigating a homicide and possible attempted robbery that led to the death of a KFC manager Friday night.

The incident occurred at a KFC in the 200 block of Cedar Springs Road, according to police. They were dispatched to the scene at 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When Investigators arrived on scene they said a employee at the restaurant, Anthony Duane Tiffany, died of a gunshot wound. A KFC spokesperson later confirmed that Tiffany was a manager at that location.

Officers said further investigation revealed that two suspects entered the restaurant in dark clothing and masks in what appeared to be an attempted robbery, according to witness reports.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said there was a heavy law enforcement presence. The restaurant was blocked off with crime scene tape while Spartanburg police investigated the scene.

Police cleared the scene around 3 a.m.

FOX Carolina reached out to KFC for a statement on the passing of the restaurant's employee. The statement read:

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our manager, Anthony. The KFC family is grieving with them, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time. We are offering support and counseling services for both the family and our team members affected by this tragedy. We would also like to express our appreciation to the local authorities, including the Spartanburg City Police and Spartanburg Sherriff’s Department. We will continue to do everything we can to aid their investigation.” - KFC spokesperson

Tiffany's girlfriend also provided her heartbroken response to the news:

"I'm heartbroken and my world is falling apart there are no words to describe the pain and hollowness that feels me. My soul is lost Anthony was my everything .. we were each others everything .. my Anthony was A good person a good man and a respectable human being.. to know my Anthony was to love my Anthony.. he didn't ask for this and all I want is my Anthony back but I can't have him... Please whoever did this or knows anything about this situation please come forward please nobody deserves to live with this doubt and insecurities ... You took the only person that made my life worth struggling for away from me and his family and friends ... He didn't deserve this ... Why just why" - Amber Hall

Many of the victim's loved ones also responded to the incident on social media, posting tributes to their friend.

"Prayers for anthony tiffanys family..he was killed tonight in a robbery at kfc in cedar springs..originally a cook at union kfcKFC..promoted to manager last year...overall a good guy and workfriend to me...so so sad" - Cheryl Foster "Sad day in spartanburg today i really pray for the family of Anthony Tiffany" - Adrian Miller

Officers said they are currently following up on leads and working with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on this investigation.

Anyone with information can call in anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or through the City Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000.

