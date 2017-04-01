Upstate Autism Awareness Walk raises funds for education, advoca - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate Autism Awareness Walk raises funds for education, advocacy and training

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Autism Society's signature fund-raising and awareness walk returned to Simpsonville on Saturday.

Participants geared up for the walk at 8:30 a.m. at Heritage Park. FOX Carolina’s Cody Alcorn served as the honorary chair as well as the emcee of the event.

All of the money raised at the walk will stay in South Carolina and go towards individual and family supports, education, advocacy and training.

