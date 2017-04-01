Report: Suspect with 10 warrants for arrest in custody, days after breaking and entering arrest

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's have located and arrested a suspect with 10 warrants out for his arrest.

Per reports, 22-year-old Jacob Christopher Hudson of the 900 block of Tebeau Drive in Hendersonville was initially arrested and charged in connection to a breaking and entering in progress on Knoll Ridge in Mills River on Tuesday. Hudson fled on foot but was eventually captured and taken into custody.

Deputies said Hudson was charged with resisting a public officer and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver. He bonded out of the Henderson County Jail on Thursday.

Investigators then issued a search warrant on the vehicle, and all stolen property from the victim's residence was recovered. Hudson was then charged with the following, per reports:

Felony breaking and entering Felony larceny after breaking and entering Felony possession of stolen property Felony larceny of a firearm Felony possession of a firearm by a felon Felony possession of marijuana Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Felony maintaining a vehicle Misdemeanor possession of schedule IV control substance Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies began working to track down Hudson. He was located on Sunday and taken into custody

