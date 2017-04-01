Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked

The Spartanburg Police Department is reminding people that it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits. “More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is reminding people that it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits. “More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County on Saturday.More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County on Saturday.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >
A 39-year-old Spartanburg County man died Sunday night after falling along the Chattooga River Trail in Mountain Rest, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.More >
A 39-year-old Spartanburg County man died Sunday night after falling along the Chattooga River Trail in Mountain Rest, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
Grammy award winner Adele says she's heartbroken after being forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London's Wembley Stadium.More >
Grammy award winner Adele says she's heartbroken after being forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London's Wembley Stadium.More >
Two Asheville police officers joined kids in some summer fun over the weekend in the Oakley community.More >
Two Asheville police officers joined kids in some summer fun over the weekend in the Oakley community.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >