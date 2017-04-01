First responders could get certified to take a gun on campus - FOX Carolina 21

First responders could get certified to take a gun on campus

By SEANNA ADCOX
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A proposal to allow a first responder to take a gun onto a school campus during an emergency is advancing in the Legislature.

The House Judiciary Committee's approval came six months after a volunteer firefighter stopped a deadly rampage at a South Carolina elementary school. The bill is up for debate Tuesday on the House floor.

It would allow a firefighter or paramedic who holds a concealed weapon permit to get certified by taking a one-week course.

Sponsoring Rep. Phil Lowe of Florence says first responders should be able to defend themselves.

Last September, a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his father, then drove to Townville Elementary School and opened fire, fatally shooting a 6-year-old and injuring two others.

It was a 30-year veteran volunteer firefighter who tackled the teen.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

