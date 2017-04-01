Coroner: Man found dead at Upstate fish hatchery had heart attack

Investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say a body was found at the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery Saturday morning.

The call came in around 8:50 a.m. that a body was located on the fish hatchery property located on 198 Fish Hatchery Road, Hwy 107N in Mt. Rest, per dispatchers.

Deputies and the Oconee County Coroner responded and assessed the scene.

The coroner was able to identify the body as 36-year-old Benjamin Swetnam of Hollywood, SC. He was found along the East Fork Hiking Trail by two fishermen hiking the trail to go fishing. The man was about 1.5 to 2 miles from the parking area of the fish hatchery when he was found collapsed with his backpack beside him.

Swetnam is believed to have died late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the coroner said. He had no apparent injuries.

Per reports, Swetnam traveled to Oconee County on Friday to hike and fish and it was reportedly his plan to hike to the Ellicott Rock area.

After an autopsy on Monday, the coroner said Swetnam suffered a heart attack. His death was classified as natural.

More: Hazmat working to ID substance after chemical spill at Upstate animal shelter

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.