Fire Chief: Substance in reported "chemical spill" near Upstate animal shelter was soap from car wash

Emergency crews on scene of chemical spill near Greenville Co. Animal Care. (Source: Jonathan C.)

Emergency crews on scene of chemical spill near Greenville Co. Animal Care. (Source: Jonathan C.)

Emergency crews were at the scene of a chemical spill near the Greenville County Animal Care shelter Saturday afternoon.

The Parker Fire District was the lead agency in the investigation. Chief Steve Alverson said Hazmat crews were working to figure out exactly what the chemical was. They were treating it as a "worst case scenario" until the substance could be identified.

A Greenville County Animal Control spokesperson says the chemical spill did not occur on the animal shelter grounds. At this time, the location where the spill originated is not known.

There were no evacuations at the animal shelter as of 4 p.m. Saturday. The spill was not a danger to the community or the animals in the surrounding area, fire officials say.

Dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Both ends of the roadway were blocked as crews work to identify the substance.

A witness on scene says he saw mysterious foam all over the road coming from the storm drain. He said the substance looked like "laundry detergent".

After an investigation by DHEC on Sunday, officials determined the identity of the spilled substance. Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson said the substance was actually soap from a car wash, and was not hazardous.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies 1 dead after shootout at Upstate apartment complex, 1 other in surgery

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.