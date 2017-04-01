Quiet Sunday...Severe Weather Threat Monday

We’re in for a superb Sunday weather-wise with highs in the 70s area-wide this afternoon with sunshine and a calm southeast wind. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a storm system set to bring rain and storms to the area on Monday.

Most of the morning will be dry with the exception of a few showers and patchy fog, but by midday, rain and storms will begin to move in from the southwest, and continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

The threat for severe weather also exists with all modes possible including hail, strong wind, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding, so be on the lookout for changing weather conditions throughout the day Monday.

Tuesday will be dry, warm and sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80 in the Upstate which will continue into Wednesday before our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday and continues into Thursday with a few storms possible too.

Parts of the western North Carolina mountains could even see a little bit of light snow mix in late Thursday into early Friday as much cooler air filters in. Highs will sink into the 50s and low 60s by Friday and bounce back into the 60s next weekend.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.