3rd annual Imagine Upstate festival takes place in downtown Greenville

The third annual Imagine Upstate festival took place on Saturday, featuring more than 70 STEAM-related organizations.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The festival provides students with the opportunity to experience STEAM education in the community.

Imagine Upstate is a 10-day festival held annually across the Upstate with the signature event being the STEAM festival which took place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

Interactive exhibits and live stage shows were among the events at the festival which was free to the public.

