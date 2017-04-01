3rd annual Imagine Upstate festival takes place in downtown Gree - FOX Carolina 21

3rd annual Imagine Upstate festival takes place in downtown Greenville

Imagine Upstate festival. (April 1, 2017 FOX Carolina) Imagine Upstate festival. (April 1, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The third annual Imagine Upstate festival took place on Saturday, featuring more than 70 STEAM-related organizations.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The festival provides students with the opportunity to experience STEAM education in the community.

Imagine Upstate is a 10-day festival held annually across the Upstate with the signature event being the STEAM festival which took place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

Interactive exhibits and live stage shows were among the events at the festival which was free to the public.

For more information on Imagine Upstate, click here.

