Manhunt underway in NC for sex offender wanted out of GA

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said a manhunt is underway for a man who is wanted out of Georgia.

Deputies said 37-year-old Nathan Eugene Williams is a registered sex offender who has warrants for drug charges in Georgia and also has pending charges in Yancey County.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos.

He was last seen on Mar. 30 around 8:20 p.m. at Patton Thicket Road. He reportedly ran from authorities on foot when they tried to take him into custody.

Deputies said he may be armed.

On Saturday, deputies said they are working with other county and state agencies to find Williams, who has not been seen since Thursday around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yancey County Sheriff's Office at 828-682-2124.

