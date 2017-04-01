Deputies: Man pulls gun on firefighter called to Anderson Co. grass fire

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after he reportedly pulled a gun out on a firefighter.

Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on Canton Lane on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters said the incident was a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said when a volunteer firefighter arrived at the scene in his personal truck, he parked on the edge of a resident's driveway which is county right-of-way property. The firefighter got out of the truck to assist with the grass fire.

A resident identified as 64-year-old Roger Wood was reportedly upset about the location of the parked truck and got into the truck with a firearm, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said when the firefighter returned the vehicle, Wood pointed a gun at him.

The firefighter reportedly retreated behind a fire engine and called the sheriff's office for backup.

Deputies said Wood was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and breach of peace.

MORE NEWS: Firefighter shot in Ferguson while responding to call

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.