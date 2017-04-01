Deputies: Man pulls gun on firefighter called to Anderson Co. gr - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man pulls gun on firefighter called to Anderson Co. grass fire

Posted: Updated:
Roger Wood. (Source: ACSO) Roger Wood. (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after he reportedly pulled a gun out on a firefighter.

Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on Canton Lane on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters said the incident was a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said when a volunteer firefighter arrived at the scene in his personal truck, he parked on the edge of a resident's driveway which is county right-of-way property. The firefighter got out of the truck to assist with the grass fire.

A resident identified as 64-year-old Roger Wood was reportedly upset about the location of the parked truck and got into the truck with a firearm, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said when the firefighter returned the vehicle, Wood pointed a gun at him. 

The firefighter reportedly retreated behind a fire engine and called the sheriff's office for backup.

Deputies said Wood was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and breach of peace.

MORE NEWS: Firefighter shot in Ferguson while responding to call

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.