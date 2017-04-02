Officials: Clinton road blocked while crews repair downed light - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Clinton road blocked while crews repair downed light pole

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clinton Public Safety Officers said part of S Broad St. in Clinton will be remain blocked off after an accident early Sunday morning.

Officers on scene said a man drove a pickup truck into a light pole. 

The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood but was expected to be okay, according to officers.

South Broad St. is blocked off between W Pine St. and W Walnut St. while crews work to repair the pole. 

