Officials: Clinton road blocked while crews repair downed light pole

Crews working to repair light pole after accident on S. Broad St. in Clinton (FOX Carolina: 4/2/17).

Clinton Public Safety Officers said part of S Broad St. in Clinton will be remain blocked off after an accident early Sunday morning.

Officers on scene said a man drove a pickup truck into a light pole.

The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood but was expected to be okay, according to officers.

South Broad St. is blocked off between W Pine St. and W Walnut St. while crews work to repair the pole.

