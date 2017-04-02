Greenville-based nonprofit to gift hundreds of Upstate students with free prom dresses

Fairy Godmother Project prom dresses to be given to teens. (file/FOX Carolina)

For the seventh year in a row, an Upstate nonprofit group is gifting hundreds of teens with free prom dresses.

Members of the group Think2xTwice put together the annual Fairy Godmother Project to provide hundreds of Upstate students with free prom dresses, shoes and accessories to look their best for the big dance.

The event takes place Sunday at Business Park located at 1808 Rutherford Road in Greenville. Dresses will be given away first come, first served starting at 3 p.m.

Attendees must have a school ID to receive a dress. The dresses are specifically for high school prom. All teens in Greenville County and the surrounding areas are invited.

Think2xTwice is a nonprofit which aims to encourage teens to be leaders in their communities and to ask others to think twice about their decisions.

