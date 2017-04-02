Third arrest made in deadly Greenville Co. apartment shooting

Left to right: Marcus Foster, Anthony Mays and Shyheem Rice (Source: Greenville Co. Detention)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced a third arrest in a deadly shooting at Boulder Creek Apartments.

Greenville County deputies, fire crews, EMS and the coroner responded to the apartments located at 300 Furman Hall Road in reference to gunshot victims around 1:45 p.m on Sunday, Apr. 2. When they arrived on scene they realized a second scene was taking place at the Spinx on North Pleasantburg Drive.

Sheriff Will Lewis said they received calls regarding two male gunshot victims who pulled into the Spinx, one of which was deceased.

The coroner later identified the deceased as Azaveon T Cook, 21 of Piedmont. Cook was the passenger in the vehicle that arrived at the Spinx, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead on scene after suffering at least one gunshot wound.

The coroner said bystanders attempted CPR on Cook but were not successful.

The second male gunshot victim was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. Lewis said he was shot but was able to run from the scene and was picked up by another individual and driven to safety.

Deputies said they were searching for a white Crown Victoria with black or faded rims and a yellow paper tag in connection with the case.

Lewis said the shooting was the result of a "territorial dispute" but wouldn't elaborate. He also said drugs and a dispute over a female individual were involved in the situation prior to the shooting.

In a press conference on Apr. 7, Lewis said two arrests were made in the case after warrants were signed for 26-year-old Anthony Mays and 21-year-old Marcus Foster.

Mays goes by the name "Cheese" and has an extensive criminal history, according to Lewis, including previous charges from criminal sexual conduct with a minor, drug possession, and weapons violations.

Mays is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Foster is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Both are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

On Tuesday, deputies confirmed a third suspect was arrested in connection with the investigation. Shyheem Hassan Rice, 19, is charged with murder and conspiracy and is currently being held at the detention center.

Rice appeared in bond court where he was denied bond.

Cook's mother spoke at the hearing.

“I’ll never see my son go back to college or do anything I wanted him to do," she said. “Think about how your momma would feel."

At the hearing, Rice said he was sorry for her loss but maintained his innocence saying he had nothing to do with Cook's killing.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

