Dangerous storms likely this afternoon

Two threats for severe storms will impact the region this week, one on Monday afternoon and another Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorm activity is ramping up currently, and should dramatically increase by noon. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes. Tornadoes could be rain-wrapped, so they would be difficult to see and could develop fast. While the threat is slightly lesser in the mountains, it's something that will need to be watched closely.

To summarize, the threat for severe weather will be highest from Noon to 4 PM, with a few storms lingering through 6pm in our easternmost counties.

The same storm system resulted in two deaths when heavy winds flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana on Sunday.

Once the storms move out tonight, clear skies push in. Tuesday morning starts chilly in the 50s, and reaches the 70s to low 80s with sunshine in the afternoon.

The next chance of severe storms moves in Wednesday afternoon and evening. This system looks comparably strong, so wind, hail, and tornadoes could accompany the strongest storms…most likely in northeast Georgia into the Upstate. Stay tuned for further refinements to this forecast, but storms should exit the region during the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Blustery, cooler weather will be in store for the rest of Thursday and into Friday across the region. Highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s both days, and there is even potential for some high-elevation snow showers during the Friday along the TN/NC mountains.

