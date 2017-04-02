Coroner: Pedestrian killed when struck by vehicle in Greenville County

The Coroner said at least one person was killed due to a crash in Greenville County Sunday night.

They got the call just after 8:20 p.m.

Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:17 on SC 291, about 0.1 miles south of Mauldin Road and the city of Greenville.

The roadway was reportedly blocked after the crash.

The coroner confirmed that a pedestrian had been hit during the collision and had died.

According to troopers, a driver in a 2005 Pontiac was traveling south on SC 291 as a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street.

Troopers said the pedestrian walked out in front of the car and was struck, succumbing to injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Pontiac was wearing a seatbelt during the incident and was not injured.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed in the crash at this time.

The coroner said the victim was a 61-year-old man, but he has not yet been identified. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma, his manner of death, an accident.

