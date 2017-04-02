BMW employee airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after injured on the job

A contract employee performing maintenance at BMW Manufacturing was injured on the job on Sunday, according to company officials.

BMW Manufacturing said the employee was in one of the paint shops during the incident, though at this time it is still unclear what happened to cause the injury.

The employee was transported by helicopter to the Augusta Burn Center for additional treatment after receiving medical attention on scene from BMW first responders and local EMS.

The paint shot was reportedly not in production during the accident.

