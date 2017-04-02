Bill Clinton congratulates Coach Staley, Gamecocks on National C - FOX Carolina 21

Bill Clinton congratulates Coach Staley, Gamecocks on National Championship title

Posted: Updated:
Gamecocks cheer on teammates from the sidelines. (AP) Gamecocks cheer on teammates from the sidelines. (AP)
DALLAS, TX (FOX Carolina) -

All eyes were on the Gamecocks Sunday evening as they faced off against Mississippi State in the NCAA National Championship.

And when they took home the big trophy, fans from all over took to social media to celebrate. Worth noting, was a congratulatory tweet from former U.S. President Bill Clinton:

The Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, 67-55, to secure their very first national championship title.

