Bill Clinton congratulates Coach Staley, Gamecocks on National Championship title

Gamecocks cheer on teammates from the sidelines. (AP)

All eyes were on the Gamecocks Sunday evening as they faced off against Mississippi State in the NCAA National Championship.

And when they took home the big trophy, fans from all over took to social media to celebrate. Worth noting, was a congratulatory tweet from former U.S. President Bill Clinton:

Congratulations to my friend @DawnStaley and the great @GamecockWBB on a terrific win! — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 3, 2017

The Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, 67-55, to secure their very first national championship title.

