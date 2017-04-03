Police: Accelerant found at scene of 'suspicious' Pelham Road apartment fire

Firefighters said a fire at the Caledon Apartments on Pelham Road left multiple people without homes early Monday morning.

Chief David Bailey with the Wade Hampton Fire Department said the fire broke out in building 14 shortly before midnight. The fire was in the attic area of the building and caused the roof to collapse.

Bailey said four or five apartments were damaged.

The American Red Cross said 21 people living in a total of 12 apartments were forced out of their homes by the fire. The relief agency is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Residents who fled from the burning building said they were awakened by smoke alarms sometime after 11:30 p.m. and they saw smoke in their apartment hallways.

Firefighters said everyone made it out of the building without injury.

On Tuesday, the Greenville Police Department said they are investigating the fire as suspicious because what investigators believe to be accelarant was found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS:BMW employee airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after injured on the job

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.