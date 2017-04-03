Downtown Spartanburg intersection closed as water line replacement work continues

The intersection of Daniel Morgan Avenue and West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed Monday as crews continue to replace the near-century-old waterlines under the city, Spartanburg Water officials said.

Work began during the Week of March 27 and will continue the week of April 3.

"Our crews made excellent progress last week with the initial installation of new 12-inch ductile iron water main from Ezell Street to just east of the

intersection of West Main Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue," said Angie Price, the project engineer.

Construction crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Water did not state when the intersection was expected to reopen.

