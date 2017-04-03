Marina owner: SC woman reels in new record blue catfish

Charles Turbanic shared this photo of Paula Haney and her record-setting blue catfish (Courtesy:Charles Turbanic/ Facebook)

The owner of a marina on the Santee River said an angler reeled in a new state record catfish on Saturday.

Charles Turbanic posted on Facebook that Paula Haney reeled in a blue catfish weighing 113.8 pounds. He said officials from the SC Department of Natural Resources certified the catch and the new record.

According to the SC DNR website, the prior record for blue catfish was 109.4 pounds. That record was set back in 1991.

Turbanic is the owner and operator of at Hills Landing Marina on the Santee in Cross, SC.

