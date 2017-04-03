Marina owner: SC woman reels in new record blue catfish

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning hour shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >
The Anderson County coroner responded to a scene on Richmond Avenue after calls of a body found in the area.More >
Three people are behind bars in Spartanburg County on multiple drugs and weapons charges.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a teen has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly July 4 crash in Abbeville County.More >
A New York Police Department officer died after being shot in the head early Wednesday morning, according to news outlets in New York City.More >
Anderson police said no one was hurt during an accidental shooting at the Walmart on the SC 28 Bypass Monday night.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff said a search for a missing child ended in the arrest of two of his relatives Monday evening.More >
The longtime drummer for the late music icon Prince, John Blackwell Jr. passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.More >
8-year-old Tyler, the 'Donut Boy,' made a stop at the Asheville Police Dept. Wednesday as he travels the country, honoring police officers with doughnuts.More >
FOX Carolina viewers and workers share photos they captured on Independence Day.More >
An Upstate community joined together for a night of fun, food and fireworks during the Slater-Marietta Moon Boom festival on Monday.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
