Road reopens after crash in Anderson Co.

Troopers are on the scene of a crash on SC 88 (FOX Carolina/ April 3, 2017) Troopers are on the scene of a crash on SC 88 (FOX Carolina/ April 3, 2017)
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported all lanes blocked on Gray Fox Lane just off Old Greenville Highway in Anderson County Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m.

A viewer reported that the crash appeared to be a head-on collision.

The road reopened just before 7:30 a.m. and traffic was moving freely.

