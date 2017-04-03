Greer CPW postpones Glow in the Dark Easter egg hunt

The Greer Commission of Public Works has postponed the Glow in the Dark Easter egg hunt, originally scheduled for Monday, until April 10.

Officials said the decision to postpone was made due to the possibility of severe weather Monday evening.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and please know this was not an easy decision to make. Keeping the children safe is our top priority and our fingers are crossed for better weather next week,” said Alison Rauch, a spokesperson for Greer CPW.

Rauch said because the egg hunt is a fundraiser for Greer Relief and Greer Community Ministries, refunds cannot be offered for anyone unable to attend on April 10.

