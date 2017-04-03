Greer CPW postpones Glow in the Dark Easter egg hunt

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
The Anderson County coroner responded to a scene on Richmond Avenue after calls of a body found in the area.More >
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >
Three people are behind bars in Spartanburg County on multiple drugs and weapons charges.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a teen has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly July 4 crash in Abbeville County.More >
A New York Police Department officer died after being shot in the head early Wednesday morning, according to news outlets in New York City.More >
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >
Anderson police said no one was hurt during an accidental shooting at the Walmart on the SC 28 Bypass Monday night.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff said a search for a missing child ended in the arrest of two of his relatives Monday evening.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
8-year-old Tyler, the 'Donut Boy,' made a stop at the Asheville Police Dept. Wednesday as he travels the country, honoring police officers with doughnuts.More >
FOX Carolina viewers and workers share photos they captured on Independence Day.More >
An Upstate community joined together for a night of fun, food and fireworks during the Slater-Marietta Moon Boom festival on Monday.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
