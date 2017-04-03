Double murder suspect scheduled to begin trial in Greenville County

A man who was charged with two counts of murder following a deadly shooting outside a Greenville nightclub on Thanksgiving Day in 2014 is scheduled to begin trial on Monday.

Trial dockets state Bradford Hester Williams will begin trial on the week of April 3.

Williams was charged with murder after the shooting deaths of Jamal Justice and Sylvester Fuller outside Bugatti Grand on Pleasantburg Drive.

Williams was released from jail on home detention on a $200,000 bond in January 2016 as he awaited trial. On Feb. 25, 2016, deputies said Williams cut off his ankle monitor and fled. He was arrested in March 2016 after being found in DeKalb County, GA.

PREVIOUSLY:

