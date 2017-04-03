Mother and daughter buy lottery tickets, one of them wins $250K - FOX Carolina 21

Mother and daughter buy lottery tickets, one of them wins $250K

SHELBY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A woman who’s been buying lottery tickets for years was surprised when her daughter, who never plays, bought the winning ticket worth $250,000.

According to the SC Education Lottery, both mother and daughter bought lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven on Hwy 29 in Blacksburg. The daughter then discovered she won in the Elegant Cash game.

“It makes me so mad,” the mother said with a smile.

One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $10 Elegant Cash game, the odds of winning are 1 in 660,000. The SC Education Lottery stated for selling the claimed ticket, the 7-Eleven in Blacksburg received a commission of $2,5000.

