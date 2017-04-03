Anderson District 1: Afternoon K-4 classes canceled due to storm threat

Students walk to class in an Upstate school. (File/FOX Carolina)

Anderson School District One canceled afternoon K-4 classes on Monday due to the possibility for severe weather.

Meteorologists said thunderstorms pushing into the area Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes.

Below is a statement released by Jane Harrison, a spokesperson for the school district.

“Due to weather concerns and out of an abundance of caution for our students, there will be no K4 afternoon classes for Anderson School District One on Monday, April 4, 2107.”

