Troopers: 2 taken to hospital with minor injuries after car, school bus collide

A woman and her juvenile granddaughter were taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Anderson County, according to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Crescent High School.

A car struck a bus. Troopers described the accident as a minor collision.

The kids on the bus were evaluated by EMS but none were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the car and her granddaughter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Witnesses on scene told troopers a medical incident may have led to the crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.