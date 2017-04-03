Greenville Co. Schools buses delayed due to late dismissal after tornado threat

Greenville County Schools released a statement Monday saying that officials were monitoring the incoming storm system minute by minute and that procedures are in place for when and if severe weather strikes.

Meteorologists said thunderstorms pushing into the area Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes in parts of the Upstate.

At 1:30 p.m., the district confirmed all afternoon and evening athletic events were cancelled:

Athletic events are cancelled this evening because all were scheduled to be outdoors, but many indoor events are still happening. Principals are making the call. Parents should contact their school about PTA meetings or other evening activities.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the district said all students were sheltering in place due to a Tornado Warning. Parents in the car line are urged to seek shelter inside the school.

With all of Greenville County under a tornado warning we are holding students and sheltering in place until the warning is lifted. Any parents or guardians who are in car line are encouraged to seek shelter inside the school.

The Tornado Warning was lifted after 3 p.m., but students were asked to shelter in place until the threat was cleared. Elementary schools began dismissing shortly thereafter and middle and high schools dismissed on time.

A district spokesperson said buses were running on a 30-minute delay due to the late dismissal.

Below if the full statement from the school district:

Current weather forecasts indicate the potential for severe weather FROM 12:00 NOON UNTIL LATE AFTERNOON in Upstate South Carolina today. The weather patterns could produce scattered cells that could create localized areas of severe weather while surrounding areas could have far less severe weather. Greenville County Schools operations staff members are monitoring this weather system minute by minute. We will keep principals and the community advised of any additional circumstances as the front approaches our area. Additionally, we are in contact with Greenville County Emergency Preparedness staff. There is a weather radio in every school office. As an added precaution, last week emergency radios were given to every Extended Day Program that does not headquarter in a school office. All buses have weather radios and the bus center can instantly contact all drivers. Bus protocols were updated in the fall and additional direction given to bus drivers. In the case of a hail storm or severe rain buses should shelter in place. In the case of a Tornado Warning, buses should seek shelter immediately at a nearby school, fire or police department, large retailer or a smaller building that is open to the public. (i.e. convenience stores, libraries) Below are procedures that were sent as a reminder to principals this morning. If a Tornado Warning is issued on the weather alert radio or across the district’s emergency radio, all students and school personnel should move immediately to the designated tornado safe locations and remain in these locations until the warning is lifted.

Shelter will be offered to everyone on campus including parents waiting in cars.

Students are not to be dismissed during a Tornado Warning and they should remain in a tornado safe area.

As principal, should you believe the conditions at your location to be such that the safety of those on campus is in question, you should take the steps you consider appropriate, even in the absence of an official warning, watch or alert. We will keep you updated if conditions change/worsen and decide to pursue additional measures.

In the event of severe weather, FOX Carolina meteorologists will go on-air with updates and also provide updates on FOXCarolina.com, Facebook, Twitter, and the FOX Carolina app.

WEATHER FORECAST: Starting the week with severe storms

RELATED: Pickens Co. School District cancels after school activities, releases statement on storm threat

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.