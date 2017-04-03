Pickens Co. School District cancels after school activities, releases statement on storm's possible impact on dismissal

The School District of Pickens County said they are canceling after school activities, afternoon K4 classes, and considering late dismissal as an option ahead of possible severe weather.

FOX Carolina meteorologists said strong storms will arrive in the early afternoon hours and will likely bring heavy winds and the possibility for hail and even tornadoes.

Below is the full statement from Pickens County Schools:

Pickens County Emergency Management has informed the school district that storms are likely to hit our county between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., and has advised us not to have students on the road during the storms. As a result, we are taking the following measures:

- Early dismissals will be approved only for emergencies. Schools will not dismiss students into unsafe weather.

- Late dismissal is possible. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the afternoon and delay dismissal until we are confident that weather conditions are safe. Dismissal time will be communicated by phone, email, social media, the district website, and news media. Please stay in a safe place until dismissal is announced.

- Afternoon 4K classes are canceled.

- All after school activities are canceled.

