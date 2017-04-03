Buncombe Co. deputies announced missing man has been located

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced Derrick Franklin Penland has been located.

According to deputies, Penland was last seen on Apr. 1 at his residence on Hornot Circle in Asheville. Penland is described by deputies as a 6 feet tall man, weighing 175 pounds.

Deputies said Penland has medical needs that need to be addressed daily.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.