Next round of SEVERE WEATHER expected Wednesday

In the wake of yesterday's storms, nice weather will win out today with highs in the 70s to low 80s. The breeze will be strong at times, and then severe weather makes another run at the Carolinas on Wednesday.

Right now, it appears there will be two possible rounds of storms.

The first arrives late morning through the midday hours along the system's warm front, and then the second round moves in by late evening, continuing until near midnight.

Damaging wind, tornadoes and hail will all be possible from late morning through the night Wednesday, along with frequent lightning and downpours.

It gets cooler once the storms move out Thursday morning, and we could even see a frost for the Upstate. Snow and rain could develop along the Tennessee border Thursday night as well, leading to a few snow showers by Friday morning. Stay tuned for the latest.

Download the free FOX Carolina app for the latest weather updates, outage information, road conditions and more.

Click here to watch FOX Carolina Radar 3D

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.