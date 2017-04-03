Gaffney police investigating claim that adult sexually harassed teen at Gaffney High

Gaffney police are investigating claims of sexual harassment involving an adult and a 15-year-old student at Gaffney High School.

According to investigative reports, the harassment happened at the high school between January and March 21, 2017.

The suspect reportedly wrote notes to the girl asking her to have sex with him, asked the girl to send him nude photos, and showed the girl a photo of male genitals on his cell phone, investigative reports state.

The police report did not indicate the suspect’s connection with the high school.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Cherokee County School District for comment but the school district is on spring break through April 10.

