Anderson District 3 dismissing early due to severe weather threat

Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File)

Anderson County School District 3 announced Monday that schools would dismiss early due to the threat of severe weather.

FOX Carolina meteorologists said thunderstorms pushing into the area Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes.

The school district posted on Facebook shortly after noon that schools will start dismissing at 12:30 because of the possibility of inclement weather.

Parents can contact the district or individual schools for additional information.

RELATED: Anderson District 1: Afternoon K-4 classes canceled due to storm threat

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.