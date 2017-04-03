Anderson District 3 dismissing early due to severe weather threa - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson District 3 dismissing early due to severe weather threat

Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File) Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County School District 3 announced Monday that schools would dismiss early due to the threat of severe weather.

FOX Carolina meteorologists said thunderstorms pushing into the area Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes.

The school district posted on Facebook shortly after noon that schools will start dismissing at 12:30 because of the possibility of inclement weather.

Parents can contact the district or individual schools for additional information.

RELATED: Anderson District 1: Afternoon K-4 classes canceled due to storm threat

