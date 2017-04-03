All Greenwood school districts canceling after school activities due to weather

Greenwood County School Districts 50, 51, and 52 are all canceling after school activities due to the threat of severe weather on Monday afternoon.

District officials said they will be monitoring weather conditions and make any decisions about delaying dismissal closer to the normal dismissal times.

FOX Carolina meteorologists said strong storms will push through the area Monday afternoon and may bring damaging winds, hail, and a possible tornado threat.

LATEST FORECAST: Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes possible this afternoon

