National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes hit Upstate

NWS field agents surveying the damage on White Horse Rd where an E-F-0 tornado hit (FOX Carolina/ April 4)

An overturned tree lifted a truck off the ground on Owens Drive

Storm damage experts from the National Weather Service said Tuesday that some of the damage seen across the Upstate during Monday's storms, which sent dozens of trees crashing down and caused hundreds of power outages, appeared to be the result of "tornadic activity."

NWS crews went out Tuesday to survey storm damage in Laurens, Union, Greenville and Pickens counties, which were among the most-heavily affected.

Crews said evidence found along White Horse Road confirmed that a weak tornado hit the area.

Crews did not go to Oconee County because radar damage confirmed the damage there was caused by straight line winds and not a tornado.

Greenville & Pickens counties

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado hit areas in Pickens County and traveled into Greenville County, leaving damage in areas near White Horse Road.

The tornado reportedly reached wind speeds of up to 70 miles per hour while traveling a three-mile path.

Storm damage experts are still working to determine where the tornado touched down initially but found damage on White Horse Road and Old Vinland School Road.

Crews said the tornado damaged trees, shingles on homes, and a barn.

The NWS confirmed a second tornado hit Pickens County in Central. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with wind speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. The tornado reportedly only traveled 0.08 miles.

Union County

A Union County man was killed when the sheriff said his mobile home on Eaves Road flipped multiple times during the storm.

A spokesman for Broad River Electric Cooperative said a tornado was believed to have touched down in the Eaves Road area and broke four utility poles.

The broken poles resulted in more than 700 power outages. All service had been restored by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

After inspecting the damage on Tuesday, NWS officials said an EF-1 tornado hit Union County with wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. They said the tornado caused the fatality on Eaves Road.

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Union County was also struck by lightning.

Laurens County

Multiple trees fell on a house on Owens Road in Laurens County, and one of the uprooted trees carried a pickup truck with it.

NWS crews surveying the damage there said trees fell in different directions, which may be an indication of tornadic wind damage.

Officials later confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down four miles northwest of the city of Laurens. The tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

Other storm damage

Downed trees were reported at the following locations:

Tree on house on Pelham Road in Greenville Co.

Tanyard Road - reports of three trees and power lines down

Berry Road

Tree on trailer, cars on White Horse Road

Anderson Drive near Main Street in Due West

Tree on house on Avendale Road in Greenwood Co.

Roadway blocked on East Darby Road near Sandy Flat Road

I-385 south near Exit 5 in Laurens Co.

Skinner Road near SC-357 in Spartanburg Co.

U.S. 221 blocked near Spartanburg Line in Laurens Co.

Trees on house on Owens Drive between Bramlett Road and Owens Extension

Parris Bridge Road near Bridgview Road

Mission Health System said phones were out due to a nationwide outage:

