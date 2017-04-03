'I know I'm going to die,' says Union Co. man moments after tornado flips mobile home

The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.

A fatality was reported after a mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near Whitmire Highway around 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff David Taylor said a coroner was dispatched to the scene. Taylor said a man in the home was killed when it flipped multiple times from storm winds.

The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old J.C. Matthews Jr. The coroner said Matthews' brother witnessed the structure overturn and spoke with the victim before calling 911.

Eyewitnesses say, they too, talked to Matthews moments before he passed away.

Bruce Mull, a close friend and neighbor, says he and his brother saw the trailer flip.

"We looked up the road and that trailer was lying upside down," said Bruce Mull. Mull says his brother ran across the street to try and help Matthews.

"He took off running up there. J.C.'s truck was parked there and we knew he had to be inside," said Mull.

Mull says his brother tried to console Matthews while he was trapped inside the mobile home.

"J.C. told him he knew he was going to pass away," said Mull. "My brother was telling him no you're not! You're going to be alright."

When emergency officials arrived on scene, they found Matthews deceased. Neighbors say their entire community is mourning the loss.

"J.C. was a good fellow. He was a good guy. He would do anything in the world for you," said Mull

After an autopsy on Tuesday, the coroner said Matthews suffered internal injuries sustained during the storm.

The National Weather Service was called in Tuesday to survey the damage. After collecting data, officials said an EF-1 tornado struck the location, reaching wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

The tornado reportedly traveled more than a mile through the area near Whitmire.

