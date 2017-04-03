Girlfriend of victim in deadly KFC robbery: 'I'm relieved to see these two monsters behind bars'

DeAdrian De’Paul Garcia (left) and Jyquez Julius Freeman (right) were both charged with murder of Anthony Tiffany. (Source: Spartanburg PD)

Spartanburg police have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery at a KFC that ended in the death of a manager.

Police said they were called to the KFC restaurant on Cedar Springs Road around 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 31. When they arrived on scene, they said the found the restaurant's manager, Anthony Duane Tiffany, shot to death.

After an investigation, police said they believed two suspects entered the restaurant in dark clothing and masks during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

On Monday, police released images of masks similar to the ones worn by the suspects during the incident. One of the suspects reportedly wore a black, leather "Members Only"-style jacket.

Investigators said they also believe an older-model Nissan Altima with a paper license plate may be connected to the incident.

Police released surveillance images and video of the suspects hoping to draw in tips and locate the person responsible. They said to notice the manner in which the second suspect in the video walks across the parking lot.

Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. On Wednesday, O Incorporated announced an agreement to match the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for Tiffany's death.

O Incorporated is the franchisee for the KFC where Tiffany was killed.

Their offer raised the reward money to $10,000.

In the days prior to the fatal KFC shooting, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating a possible connection between three masked armed robberies at businesses. Robberies were reported at Circle K on East Blackstock Road, Waffle House on Highway 221 and the Spinx on Southport Road.

During the robberies, a man dressed in black and wearing a mask described as a "purge mask" or "anonymous"-style mask was described by witnesses.

On Tuesday, police said they believe a suspect in the KFC robbery is likely responsible for robbery at a Spinx store on John B White Sr. Boulevard on Mar. 28.

Friday, police obtained arrest warrants for 19-year-old De'adrian De'Paul Garcia of Spartanburg and Jyquez Julius Freeman of Roebuck for the murder of Anthony Tiffany and the armed robbery of the KFC on Cedar Springs Road. The pair was taken into custody Friday by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on outstanding armed robbery warrants.

The Sheriff's Office said it will seek warrants on Garcia and Freeman for several other armed robberies. Garcia was implicated in the armed robbery and murder of Anthony Tiffany, and warrants were signed on Freeman for multiple charges including murder, armed robbery and multiple counts of kidnapping.

On Saturday, the pair was charged in connection with an armed robbery to a person that occurred on March 19. The incident report revealed Garcia and Freeman had robbed a juvenile of a pair of Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, and then threw the victim from the vehicle when the victim attempted to hold on to the vehicle they arrived in.

Amber Hall, girlfriend of Anthony Tiffany, shared her thoughts on the arrests with FOX on Friday:

I'm relieved to see these two monster behind bars. Can’t thank everyone enough for the constant hard work for the police and everyone involved with raising money to help end our worries of where they are and who would they hurt next. Even though they’re caught doesn't change the outcome of Anthony's life. I miss him so much every day. You men took his dreams and my dreams of forever and his loved ones will grieve tomorrow.

At a bond hearing on Saturday, both suspects were denied bond. They will reappear for another hearing on June 15 at 9 a.m.

