Officials: Greenville Co. school bus slides off road into ditch

The Greenville County School District said a school bus ran into a ditch on Monday.

Troopers said the collision was reported on Ashmore Bridge Road near Ranch Road around 4:30 p.m.

The district said one student from the Golden Strip Career student was on board. The student was not injured.

The driver of the bus reportedly hit the brakes and slid off the roadway and into a ditch. Trooper said the incident was not weather-related.

